Burlington to drop Ivanka Trump brand online - Business Insider
Feb 13 Burlington Stores Inc joined other retailers, including Nordstrom Inc, in deciding not to sell products of Ivanka Trump's brand online, news website Business Insider reported.
NEW YORK Aug 8 Genesee & Wyoming Inc is expected to tap the market August 13 with a $1.3 billion pro-rata deal, sources said. The facility is part of a $2.3 billion deal backing its acquisition of RailAmerica Inc.
The pro-rata portion will launch at 2 p.m. at the W Hotel Lexington Avenue in New York City. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the $2.3 billion financing package.
The pro-rata facility comprises a $425 million senior secured revolver and an $875 million, five-year term loan A due 2017. A $1 billion, seven-year term loan B due 2019 rounds out the deal.
The spread on the pro rata tranche is 250bp over Libor subject to a leverage based pricing grid. Pricing on the TLB is forthcoming.
The facility will back the acquisition of RailAmerica and refinance existing debt at Genesee. Expected corporate ratings are Ba3/BB- and senior secured Ba3/BB-.
The TLA will amortize at 5 percent in year one and two, 10 percent in year three and 15 percent in year four and five. The TLB will amortize at 1 percent per annum. The TLA will be redeemable at any time at par, while the TLB will include a 101 soft call in year one.
Covenants include a maximum net total leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio.
Genesee & Wyoming Inc said on July 23 it had struck a deal to buy rival RailAmerica Inc for $27.5 a share in cash or $1.39 billion to create the biggest short-line railroad operator in the United States. (Editing By Jon Methven)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)