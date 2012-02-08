* Sees Q1 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.63
* Sees Q1 rev of $205 mln vs est $209.8 mln
* Sees FY12 rev $885 mln vs est $908.1 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.77 vs est $0.72
* Shares down as much as 7 pct
Feb 8 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong
freight revenue, but the railroad operator's shares slipped
after it forecast a first-quarter profit well below analysts'
estimates.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company expects earnings of
49 cents a share in the first quarter, below the 63 cents
analysts were expecting according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's lower expectation for first quarter is mostly
a reflection of an anticipated $5 million impact on its earnings
due to a derailment that occurred at the Edith River in
Australia on Dec. 27.
Genesee & Wyoming operates railroads in the United States,
Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, and transports
commodities such as coal, paper, metals and minerals.
The company also expects a first-quarter revenue of $205
million, below the analysts' estimate of $209.8 million, due to
a $15 million combined impact from the derailment and an
anticipated decline in steam coal carloads in the United States.
For the full year, the company -- which owns and operates
short-line and regional railroads -- expects to earn about $2.85
a share, below analysts' expectations of $3.15 a share.
For the fourth quarter, the company had topped estimates by
posting a profit of 77 cents a share, higher than the 72 cents
analysts were expecting.
Genesee & Wyoming shares, which had gained 12 percent in
value since the company's third-quarter results, were trading
down 4 percent at $61.49 on the New York Stock Exchange. They
had fallen as much as 7 percent earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)