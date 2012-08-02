Aug 2 Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc
posted a higher quarterly profit on a 5 percent growth
in freight revenue.
The company signed an agreement with Tata Steel Minerals
Canada to construct and operate a rail line in Quebec.
Net income rose to $36.4 million, or 84 cents per share, for
the second quarter from $31.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $217.4 million.
Freight segment revenue, which accounts for 71 percent of
total revenue, rose 5 percent to $154.18 million.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at
$60.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)