Aug 2 Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on a 5 percent growth in freight revenue.

The company signed an agreement with Tata Steel Minerals Canada to construct and operate a rail line in Quebec.

Net income rose to $36.4 million, or 84 cents per share, for the second quarter from $31.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $217.4 million.

Freight segment revenue, which accounts for 71 percent of total revenue, rose 5 percent to $154.18 million.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at $60.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)