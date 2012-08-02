* Q2 adj EPS $0.85 vs est $0.68
* Q2 revenue rose 3.7 pct
* Q2 carload traffic down 7 pct
Aug 2 Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc's
profit topped estimates for a third straight quarter as
a 5 percent growth in freight revenue offset declines in carload
traffic.
The company, which struck a $1.39 billion deal last week to
buy RailAmerica Inc, said traffic declined by 7 percent
to 232,315 carloads due to a drop in coal haulage.
Genesee & Wyoming also signed an agreement with Tata Steel
Minerals Canada to construct and operate a rail line in Quebec.
The company owns and operates railroads in the United
States, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, transporting
commodities such as coal, paper, metals and minerals.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $36.4 million, or
84 cents per share, for the second quarter from $31.1 million,
or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 85 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $217.4 million.
Freight revenue, which accounts for 71 percent of total
revenue, rose 5 percent to $154.18 million.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 68 cents per
share on revenue of $218.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at
$60.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. T hey have
gained about 25 percent in the last two months.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)