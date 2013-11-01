Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
HOUSTON Nov 1 Genesis Energy LP's Pronghorn rail loading facility in Wyoming will load its first crude shipments in December, Chief Operating Officer Steven Nathanson told analysts on Friday.
He said the facility has been connected to the company's crude pipeline gathering system.
The facility, near Douglas, Wyoming, will move crude produced in the Powder River Basin.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.