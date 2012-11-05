Boeing to open first European factory, to invest 20 mln pounds
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it would invest 20 million pounds ($24.98 million) to open its first production facility in Europe to make components for certain aircraft.
Nov 5 Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc reported a third-quarter loss due to a one-time charge related to the funding of its $1.4 billion acquisition of RailAmerica Inc.
Excluding the charges, the company's earnings rose to 74 cents per share from 72 cents per share a year earlier.
Genesee & Wyoming took a one-time, non-cash charge of $50.1 million during the quarter. It reported a net loss of $19.6 million, or 47 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a net income of $32.9 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $222.7 million.
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it would invest 20 million pounds ($24.98 million) to open its first production facility in Europe to make components for certain aircraft.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The head of Canada's second-largest pension fund said on Friday that rising protectionism in the United States would likely lead to more Canadian companies trying to buy U.S. platforms.