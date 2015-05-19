May 19 Call-center software company Genesys
Telecommunications Laboratories Inc is in talks with potential
buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The Daly City, Calif., company is in initial talks with
private equity firms and technology companies for a deal that
could value it at more than $3.5 billion including debt, the
Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HfJ0IF)
However, the discussions may not lead to a deal, the report
said.
A Genesys representative told Reuters the company does not
comment on rumors or speculation.
