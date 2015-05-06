LONDON May 6 European regulators do not agree
with the negative view expressed by one adviser about the
efficacy of UniQure's drug Glybera, the Western world's
first gene therapy.
The Dutch company said it had received a final assessment
report from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for
Advanced Therapies (CAT) following doubts raised by the adviser,
a so-called rapporteur.
"The CAT did not agree with the negative view of the
rapporteur," UniQure said in a statement, adding that the views
of the CAT were endorsed by the agency's senior body, the
Committee for Human Medicinal Products.
UniQure's Nasdaq-listed shares fell last month when it
emerged that the rapporteur believed Glybera lacked efficacy. A
German regulator for new drugs also suspended its assessment of
the product.
The drug, which is sold by UniQure's unlisted Italian
marketing partner Chiesi for treating an ultra-rare blood
disorder, has had a tortuous journey to market as regulators
have struggled to assess its effectiveness because of the very
small number of patients available for clinical tests.
The medicine was approved in Europe two years ago but its
launch was delayed to allow for the collection of six-year
follow-up data on its benefits.
UniQure is also developing other gene therapies that are
viewed as more important to its commercial future. In April it
signed a major collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb
.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)