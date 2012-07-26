July 26 Genetic Technologies Ltd
said its lead cancer test BrevaGen has been cleared for
sale in California, which it expects to be a large and
significant market.
The Nasdaq-listed shares of the company, which has
operations in Australia and the United States, rose as much as
37 percent to $4.79 on Thursday morning, making it one of the
top percentage gainers on the exchange.
The genetic test maker said the Laboratory Field Services
Unit of the California Department of Public Health had granted
it a license to sell BrevaGen in the state.
The company had received approval in April 2011 to sell
BrevaGen, which is designed to help physicians assess breast
cancer risk in patients, in 42 states.
The company said it would roll-out the test in California in
the coming weeks.
"Based solely on incidence rates, California represents
about 11 percent of the United States' total breast cancer
incidents," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)