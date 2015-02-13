(Adds fund manager comment)
By Sinead Carew
Feb 13 Genetic Technologies Ltd's
U.S.-listed shares closed up 30 percent on Friday,
capping a two-and-a-half week spate of heavy trading during
which its market valuation increased by 533 percent.
U.S. shares in the Australian genetic testing company closed
at $8.04 on Friday on no apparent news during the day. They rose
as much as 54.6 percent earlier in the session to touch a nearly
12-month high of $9.49 per share.
The stock closed at $1.27 on Jan. 28, a day before the
company announced that up to six new breast cancer diagnosis and
treatment centers were expected to begin offering its
BREVAGenplus product to at-risk patients between January and
March. It describes BREVAGenplus as an enhanced version of its
breast cancer assessment test.
"It hit a tipping point because of their news announcement
and people noticed so they got the volume and it increased in
price and after that it just snowballed," said John Kirkland,
managing director at Ironridge Global Partners in San Francisco.
Ironridge is Genetic Technologies' biggest institutional
shareholder, according to Reuters data based on the latest
public ownership reports.
Kirkland said that while the news was not very significant,
Genetic Technologies "was so unwatched it was the tree falling
in the woods. The moment somebody paid attention to it, it just
exploded."
Genetic Technologies saw a 751-fold spike in trading volume
on Jan. 29, when 39.69 million shares changed hands compared
with 52,834 shares in the previous session, and its shares
almost tripled to $3.61.
In the last 12 days, volume has averaged 14.5 million shares
compared with its 12-day average of just over 80,000 for Jan.
28. By the end of Friday 36.4 million shares had changed hands.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Paul Simao and Chris
Reese)