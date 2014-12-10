Dec 10 Genfit SA

* Has launched a private placement of a maximum of 583,433 shares

* Issue price will be at least equal to the volume weighted average price of Genfit shares over the three trading days prior to pricing date

* Issue price potential discount not to exceed 5 pct

* Proceeds of this transaction should be about 18 million euros

* Plans to list new shares on Euronext Paris