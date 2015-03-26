March 26 French drugmaker Genfit SA
said on Thursday it will begin a late stage trial later this
year of its lead treatment for a liver-destroying condition,
saying it failed a midstage trial in part due to the prevalence
of patients with a mild form of the disease in the study.
The company said had it excluded data from those patients
with the mildest form of the disease known as NASH
(non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) its drug, called GFT505, would
have been deemed effective in reversing the condition. The
company said it would likely include only more seriously ill
patients in its planned much larger Phase III trials.
GFT505 also demonstrated a favorable effect on metabolic
issues, lowering bad LDL cholesterol as well as unhealthy blood
fats called triglycerides and levels of blood glucose. NASH has
been closely associated with obesity and diabetes.
