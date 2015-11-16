Paris Nov 16 French biopharmaceutical company
Genfit said on Monday it is to launch a phase 3 study
of its treatment for liver disease NASH by year-end as part of
an accelerated approval procedure which could allow it to be
brought to market in 2019.
Genfit shares rose 5 pct to 42.71 euros on the news.
There is currently no cure for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis
(NASH), a degenerative liver disease caused by an excessively
rich diet. The market for a NASH treatment is estimated at
between $30 and $40 billion.
The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave
Genfit's NASH drug Elafibranor 'subpart H' status, which speeds
up the approval process.
U.S.-based firm Intercept received the same status
for its competeing drug OCA, but released disappointing test
results for it in October.
The first stage of Genfit's phase 3 study will last 18
months, after which it could be authorised to put the product on
the market.
"It is reasonable to think that we will bring Elafibranor to
market in 2019", chairman and chief executive of Genfit
Jean-Francois Mouney told Reuters.
Mouney added that Genfit is in discussions with investors
and partners to develop the company and that the phase 3 study -
which should cost around 150 million euros - is part of these
discussions.
"It is important, before the authorisation and commercial
launch, to prepare marketing structures, especially alliances
and collaborations to cover the whole of the global market."
Mouney also confirmed that Genfit is "actively moving
towards listing on the Nasdaq."
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting by Noëlle Mennella, writing by Alan Charlish,
editing by Geert De Clercq)