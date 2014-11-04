Nov 4 Genfit SA :

* 9 month turnover of 1.32 million euros versus 1.44 million euros last year

* As of Sept. 30, cash, cash equivalents, and current financial instruments of company amounted to 58.61 million euros versus 24.09 million euros last year