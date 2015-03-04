(Adds details)

PARIS, March 4 Shares in French biopharmaceutical company Genfit rose 4.5 percent on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report said the company was exploring a sale of the business.

With a stock market value of about 1.42 billion euros ($1.57 billion) based on Tuesday's closing share price, Genfit is developing a number of treatments including potentially lucrative ones for NASH, or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a disease that damages the liver.

Results of a study on GFT505, its most advanced NASH treatment, are expected around the end of March, the company said in January. Analysts have estimated the potential market for NASH treatments at between $35 billion and $45 billion.

Talk of a potential bid interest for Genfit has circulated in the market since last summer, traders said.

Genfit has held preliminary discussions with potential strategic buyers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Genfit officials were not immediately available.

France-based Sanofi and Novartis, among other big drug firms, have been named as potential buyers. Sanofi declined to comment.

