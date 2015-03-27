PARIS, March 27 Shares in French drugmaker
Genfit opened down 42 percent on Friday after its
liver disease drug failed a mid-stage trial.
By 0844 GMT, the stock had recovered some ground to stand
down 33 percent, nearly wiping out gains so far this year. The
company was worth 1.23 billion euros ($1.33 billion) at the
close of trading on Thursday
Genfit said on Thursday that its treatment for liver disease
NASH had failed a midstage trial due to its inclusion of many
patients with a mild form of the disease.
"Since the stock had risen a lot on hopes for this study, so
the disappointment is all the greater," a dealer in Paris said.
"Investors prefer to sell for now rather than wait for clear
explanations."
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)