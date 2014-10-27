* Debate over oil shale deposits in central Israel
* Genie looks to Mongolia to prove technique for Israel
* Company supporters include Murdoch, Rothschild, Cheney
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Oct 27 U.S.-based Genie Energy
could turn to the courts or even Mongolia in its effort
to challenge a local government decision that has blocked its
hunt for oil just over 40 kilometers from Jerusalem, a senior
official at the group said.
Genie, backed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, says it aims to
secure energy independence for Israel, a country that has never
had a serious oil find despite years of exploration.
But Genie is battling a growing number of setbacks. Last
week, the Supreme Court put on hold a separate plan to drill
exploratory wells in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.
Drilling in the Ella valley outside Jerusalem is key for
Genie, however, and Geoffrey Rochwarger, head of Genie's
operations in Israel, said on Monday that the company could
appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling last month.
"We were a bit surprised -- shocked is probably a better
word for it," Rochwarger, also vice chairman of Genie.
Genie had been due to begin drilling in the biblical valley
where David is said to have fought Goliath. The area of its
license alone contains 40 billion barrels of oil, the company
estimates, more than what the world consumes in a year.
The company spent over $20 million preparing for the pilot.
But after years of lobbying from environmentalists and
residents, a Jerusalem local committee last month stopped work
on the project, citing historical interest and possible
environmental impact. It also expressed concerns about scaling
up to commercial production.
"We now have to decide what do we want to do. What's our
next step?"
Rochwarger said Genie's technique causes minimal damage to
the surroundings. A similar method, he said, will soon be used
by Royal Dutch Shell in neighboring Jordan.
Help in promoting the project, however, could also come from
Mongolia, where Genie last month received permission to conduct
a similar pilot - even if collecting data could take years.
"In Mongolia we would probably try...to replicate, or just
emulate, as many of the characteristics as possible, to be able
to then use the data afterwards," he said.
GOLAN DRILLING
Genie Energy was spun off from telecoms group IDT Corp
in 2011. As well as Murdoch, it has attracted investment
from financier Jacob Rothschild. Together they own a 5.5 percent
stake worth $11 million. Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney
is on the advisory board.
"What we're doing, energy independence for Israel, makes a
lot of sense to them," Rochwarger said.
Genie plans to drill 10 exploratory wells over three years
in the Golan Heights, at a cost of $25-$30 million.
Rochwarger argues Genie's geological evidence is strong --
even though not far away, Zion Oil and Gas and Givot Olam
have been drilling for years and have yet to find
commercially viable deposits.
The plan has received government approval, but since Oct. 20
faces a two-month, court-imposed injunction after an
environmental group petitioned for further discussion.
"The delays affect not only the company, but also dozens of
suppliers from the Golan and Israeli workers," Rochwarger said.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in a 1967 war
and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally.
"If we can prove the resource, we believe that this becomes
a project of national significance, and that the government will
do what it can to protect its rights to this resource," he said.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)