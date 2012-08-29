UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS, 29 Αυγ. Greece's Piraeus Bank is in talks to buy French bank Societe Generale's Greek unit Geniki, a source at Piraeus told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Talks are going on," the source told Reuters, declining to specify how advanced the discussions were.
Earlier on Wednesday, Greek newspapers reported Piraeus was close to a deal to buy Geniki and that a deal could be reached as early as this week.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts