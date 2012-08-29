ATHENS, 29 Αυγ. Greece's Piraeus Bank is in talks to buy French bank Societe Generale's Greek unit Geniki, a source at Piraeus told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Talks are going on," the source told Reuters, declining to specify how advanced the discussions were.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greek newspapers reported Piraeus was close to a deal to buy Geniki and that a deal could be reached as early as this week.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)