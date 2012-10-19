UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Oct 19 Greece's Piraeus Bank said on Friday it had reached a final agreement to buy Geniki Bank, the ailing Greek unit of French lender Societe Generale.
Societe Generale, which controls 99.1 percent of Geniki, had said in August that it was in talks with Piraeus on the Greek lender. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts