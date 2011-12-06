ATHENS Dec 6 Geniki Bank, majority-owned by France's Societe Generale, said on Tuesday its shares will trade ex-rights on Dec. 8 following a share offering to raise 431 million euros ($580.5 million).

The bank, taken over by SocGen in 2004, saw losses double in the first three quarters of 2011 to 617.8 million euros, hurt by loan-loss provisions and writedowns on government bonds.

Geniki will issue new shares at 0.40 euros each at a ratio of 10.125 new shares for every one held. Rights will trade from Dec. 14 to 21, while the exercise period for the rights offering will run from Dec. 12 to 28.

Adviser on the issue is Bank of Cyprus.

Societe Generale's holding in Geniki rose to 88.4 from 53.9 percent in November last year after a previous 340 million euro cash call to boost the Greek lender's capital. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)