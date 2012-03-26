UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
March 26 Canadian engineering company Genivar Inc reported a more than three-fold jump in quarterly profit helped mainly by acquisitions.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to C$9.9 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$2.7 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Total revenue for the company, which provides engineering services, rose 11 percent to C$172 million.
Genivar's conversion from an income fund to a corporation took effect on Jan. 1, 2011.
Shares of the Montreal-based company, which have risen 33 percent in the last five months, closed at C$26.93 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
