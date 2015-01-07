ZURICH Jan 7 Swiss biotech company Genkyotex is weighing up a possible initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year if results of a mid-stage trial for its experimental drug to treat kidney damage caused by diabetes prove promising.

Biotech shares have surged in the United States since 2011, prompting a flurry of IPOs. The fever started to catch on in Europe last year, with 14 companies listing on European exchanges, compared with five in 2013.

However, biotechnology companies are seen as a more risky bet for investors, given the uncertain nature of drug development.

Geneva-based Genkyotex's decision whether to list hinges on a Phase II trial for its lead compound GKT137831 to treat diabetic nephropathy, results of which are expected mid-2015.

Diabetic nephropathy, which could lead to dialysis or kidney transplantation, is the leading cause of end-stage renal disease in the United States.

"It has become a serious option for us," Chief Executive Ursula Ney told Reuters.

"We're looking at all markets: at our home market and obviously at the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq is appealing because it's probably the strongest market from a healthcare perspective. But we'll really have to make those decisions later on as we progress through the year."

Molecular Partners ended a five-year drought for biotech listings in Switzerland last November. But rival Swiss firm Auris Medical chose a listing on the Nasdaq market in New York, where there is a deeper pool of experienced biotech investment capital.

Ney said an IPO would be preferable to licensing GKT137831 to a bigger pharmaceutical company, although Genkyotex would consider some early stage licensing for some of the assets in its pipeline where it lacks expertise.

Genkyotex is developing drugs that target NOX enzymes, which produce reactive oxygen species that can cause oxidative stress, and lead to tissue damage in a variety of diseases.

On Wednesday, Genkyotex said it had raised 20 million Swiss francs ($20 million) from new and existing investors, bringing the total amount of funds raised since its founding in 2006 to 72 million francs.

It plans to use the money to complete its Phase II study and develop its portfolio of NOX inhibitors, which it believes could treat other fibrotic diseases in the lung, liver or skin.

Fibrosis, or tissue scarring due to inflammation or damage, is a hot area, with companies such as Gilead Sciences and Biogen Idec stepping up research in the field. ($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Louise Heavens)