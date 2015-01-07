ZURICH Jan 7 Swiss biotech company Genkyotex is
weighing up a possible initial public offering (IPO) in the
second half of this year if results of a mid-stage trial for its
experimental drug to treat kidney damage caused by diabetes
prove promising.
Biotech shares have surged in the United States since 2011,
prompting a flurry of IPOs. The fever started to catch on in
Europe last year, with 14 companies listing on European
exchanges, compared with five in 2013.
However, biotechnology companies are seen as a more risky
bet for investors, given the uncertain nature of drug
development.
Geneva-based Genkyotex's decision whether to list hinges on
a Phase II trial for its lead compound GKT137831 to treat
diabetic nephropathy, results of which are expected mid-2015.
Diabetic nephropathy, which could lead to dialysis or kidney
transplantation, is the leading cause of end-stage renal disease
in the United States.
"It has become a serious option for us," Chief Executive
Ursula Ney told Reuters.
"We're looking at all markets: at our home market and
obviously at the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq is appealing because it's
probably the strongest market from a healthcare perspective. But
we'll really have to make those decisions later on as we
progress through the year."
Molecular Partners ended a five-year drought for
biotech listings in Switzerland last November. But rival Swiss
firm Auris Medical chose a listing on the Nasdaq market
in New York, where there is a deeper pool of experienced biotech
investment capital.
Ney said an IPO would be preferable to licensing GKT137831
to a bigger pharmaceutical company, although Genkyotex would
consider some early stage licensing for some of the assets in
its pipeline where it lacks expertise.
Genkyotex is developing drugs that target NOX enzymes, which
produce reactive oxygen species that can cause oxidative stress,
and lead to tissue damage in a variety of diseases.
On Wednesday, Genkyotex said it had raised 20 million Swiss
francs ($20 million) from new and existing investors, bringing
the total amount of funds raised since its founding in 2006 to
72 million francs.
It plans to use the money to complete its Phase II study and
develop its portfolio of NOX inhibitors, which it believes could
treat other fibrotic diseases in the lung, liver or skin.
Fibrosis, or tissue scarring due to inflammation or damage,
is a hot area, with companies such as Gilead Sciences
and Biogen Idec stepping up research in the field.
($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs)
