COPENHAGEN Feb 19 Genmab A/S : * Enters commercial duobody technology agreement with bionovion in the field of

immuno-oncology * Says Genmab and BioNovion will contribute panels of antibodies for the

creation of bispecific antibody products using genmab's duobody platform

technology * Says if the companies jointly select a product candidate for clinical

development, development costs will be shared equally, with each party

retaining a 50 percent share of the product rights. Source text for Eikon: