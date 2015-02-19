BRIEF-Dariohealth Corp prices offering of 1,450,000 shares of common stock
* Dariohealth Corp prices offering of 1,450,000 shares of common stock
COPENHAGEN Feb 19 Genmab A/S : * Enters commercial duobody technology agreement with bionovion in the field of
immuno-oncology * Says Genmab and BioNovion will contribute panels of antibodies for the
creation of bispecific antibody products using genmab's duobody platform
technology * Says if the companies jointly select a product candidate for clinical
development, development costs will be shared equally, with each party
retaining a 50 percent share of the product rights.
* Clearside Biomedical enters into strategic collaboration with Eyekor to support clinical development efforts