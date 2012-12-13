BRIEF-Mach7 Technologies expect positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
Dec 13 Genmab A/S : * Reduces fair value of minnesota manufacturing facility to zero, moves sale
into 2013 and updates 2012 guidance * Says non-cash impairment charge of DKK 331 million (USD 58 million) * Says sale now projected in Q1 2013, aggressive sales process proceeding * Says no impact to guidance from continuing operations * Says discontinued operation guidance of DKK 371 million includes a non-cash
impairment charge of DKK 331 million and DKK 40 million relating to the
ongoing running costs * Says there was a lot of activity and interest in the Minnesota facility over recent months, but no firm offer has been received * Says due to the continued uncertainty, we have taken the step to write down the facility to zero and will now enter into an aggressive sales process with the aim of closing a transaction within the next few months
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.
* Second half is expected to see continued progress against company's strategic goals