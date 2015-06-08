COPENHAGEN, June 8 Shares in Genmab
rose almost 3 percent on Monday after partner Johnson and
Johnson's announcement late on Friday that the companies
have applied to U.S. authorities for a licence to market their
blood cancer drug daratumumab.
The multiple myeloma treatment received breakthrough
designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in
2013, which SydBank analyst Soren Lontoft said could reduce the
licence approval process to four months from the more usual six
months.
Breakthrough status is granted by the FDA when a drug shows
significant improvement over available treatment of
life-threatening illnesses.
Friday's statement said that the biologics licence
application (BLA) would be supported mainly by Phase II study
data, which is allowed for treatments given breakthrough status,
and additional research can be submitted during the process.
Analysts at Jyske Bank said on Monday that Phase II results
presented to the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual
meeting on May 30 boosted their confidence in daratumumab's
potential.
"We believe the presented Phase II results on daratumumab in
multiple myeloma for patients who have run out of options were
very encouraging," the bank wrote in a research note.
Genmab granted Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson &
Johnson, an exclusive worldwide licence to develop and sell
daratumumab.
Monday was the first day of trading on the Copenhagen stock
exchange since Friday's announcement. Genmab shares were up 2.8
percent at 1236 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent fall for the
Danish benchmark index.
(Reporting By Alexander Tange; Editing by David Goodman)