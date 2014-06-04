BRIEF-Bioporto FY EBIT loss widens to DKK 25.0 million
* FY revenue 20.7 million Danish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
COPENHAGEN, June 4 Genmab A/S : * Announced a research collaboration with an undisclosed biotechnology company which would use and evaluate Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies, the DuoBody and HexaBody platforms * The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed and agreement will not have a material impact on Genmab's financial results and cash position * The DuoBody platform is an innovative platform for the discovery and development of bispecific antibodies that may improve antibody therapy of cancer, autoimmune, infectious and central nervous system disease Source text for Eikon:
* FY revenue 20.7 million Danish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
* Says its controlling unit will set up a medical technology joint venture in Henan, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan, with 2 individuals
March 15 Innopharmax Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/G2L9ZM Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)