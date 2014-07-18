COPENHAGEN, July 18 Genmab A/S : * Partner, Janssen Biotech, Inc. plans to start a new phase III study of

daratumumab in multiple myeloma in fourth quarter 2014 * The study (MMY3007) will compare daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone to bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone alone as front line treatment for patients who are not considered candidates for stem cell transplantation (SCT)