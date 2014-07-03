BRIEF-Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition to merge with Global-taxfree
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
COPENHAGEN, July 3 Danish biotech company Genmab :
* GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Genmab receive EU authorization for Arzerra (Ofatumumab) as first-line treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (Cll) in combination with chlorambucil or bendamustine for patients ineligible for flud
* Approval based on phase III data from study with ofatumumab + chlorambucil & phase II data from study with ofatumumab and bendamustine
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent, a day after lifting capital controls imposed more than eight years ago during a financial crisis which brought down its banks.
* Shares up more than 3 percent (Adds shares, background, details on portfolio)