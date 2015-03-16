BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Genmab
* Says will not exercise co-development right, retains 25 percent ownership of Humax-TAC-ADC
* Says collaboration partner ADC Therapeutics intends to submit IND application for Humax-TAC-ADC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality