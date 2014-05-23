COPENHAGEN May 23 Danish biotech company Genmab A/S said on Friday: * GSK and Genmab has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Arzerra in combination with chlorambucil or bendamustine as a first-line treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who are not eligible for fludarabine-based therapy. * Final decision from European commission expected in the coming months Source text for Eikon: