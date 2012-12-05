COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish biotech company Genmab A/S said on Wednesday: * Has entered into duobody platform collaboration with Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kirin * Collaboration is to create bispecific antibodies using Genmab's DuoBody technology * If successful, the parties may decide to enter into a license agreement to develop a new DuoBody product * The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, deal will not have a material impact on Genmab's 2012 financial guidance