BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Genmab A/S : * To receive $10 million milestone payment from Janssen * Milestone from Janssen triggered by progress in the phase III study of daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone * Milestone payment from Janssen is included in genmab's 2014 financial guidance as published on August 13, 2014. Source text for Eikon:
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: