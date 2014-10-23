COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Genmab A/S : * To receive $10 million milestone payment from Janssen * Milestone from Janssen triggered by progress in the phase III study of daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone * Milestone payment from Janssen is included in genmab's 2014 financial guidance as published on August 13, 2014. Source text for Eikon: