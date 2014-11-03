BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as CFO
Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as chief financial officer
Genmab A/S has entered into an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis Pharma to transfer the Ofatumumab collaboration with GSK to Novartis. Novartis will develop and commercialize Ofatumumab in oncology indications and GSK would continue to develop and commercialize ofatumumab for autoimmune indications. The transfer of the collaboration will not impact Genmab's 2014 financial guidance.
Cytokinetics announces preclinical data for CK-2127107 presented at MDA Scientific Conference
Sanofi genzyme extends its multiple myeloma journey partners program to cities nationwide to help improve patient outcomes through peer-to-peer education