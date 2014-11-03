COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Genmab A/S : ** Has entered into an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis Pharma to transfer the Ofatumumab collaboration with GSK to Novartis ** Novartis will develop and commercialize Ofatumumab in oncology indications and GSK would continue to develop and commercialize ofatumumab for autoimmune indications ** The transfer of the collaboration will not impact Genmab's 2014 financial guidance. Source text for Eikon: