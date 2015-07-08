BRIEF-Atossa Genetics prices $4 mln public offering
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
(Corrects JULY 7 story to clarify Novartis submitted application, not Genmab)
COPENHAGEN, July 7 Novartis submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the use of ofatumumab, branded as Arzerra, as maintenance therapy for patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia, its co-developer Genmab said.
The application is based on interim results from a Phase III study. Arzerra is already approved in Europe for use in combination with other drugs for some therapies. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
FRANKFURT, March 29 German drugmaker Stada , at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, said fourth-quarter adjusted net income slipped 4 percent, revising lower preliminary unaudited results it posted earlier this month after fully taking into account a smaller acquisition.