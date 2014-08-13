COPENHAGEN Aug 13 Danish biotech company Genmab
increased its 2014 operating income guidance to between 175
million and 250 million Danish crowns ($31-45 million) from a
previous 140 million to 210 million crowns due to its
expectations of higher revenues.
It said its raised forecast "is mainly due to the inclusion
of an anticipated milestone associated with the Phase III
daratumumab VMP study, which is anticipated to start in the
fourth quarter".
The company, whose only drug on the market is blood cancer
treatment Arzerra, reported an operating loss of 31.7 million
crowns in the second quarter although it had made a 64.6 million
operating profit in the first half of the year.
Genmab said last month that sales of Arzerra amounted to
12.8 million pounds ($21.53 million) for which it would receive
royalties of 23 million crowns. The company has sold the licence
for the drug to GlaxoSmithKline.
Arzerra is an antibody used in the treatment of certain
chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications.
(1 US dollar = 5.5715 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)