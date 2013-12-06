COPENHAGEN Dec 6 Danish biotech company Genmab said on Friday: * To receive milestone payment of $4 million from Janssen Biotech, a part of Johnson & Johnson * Revises 2013 financial guidance upwards * Now sees operating result of continuing operations in the range of positive 20-70 million crowns in 2013, up from an earlier guidance of between negative 30 million crowns and positive 35 million crowns. * Revenue is now expected to be between 645 and 670 million crowns from previously expected between 595 and 635 million crowns. * Cash position at end of year is still expected to be between 1.48 and 1.53 billion crowns.