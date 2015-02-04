(Adds GlaxoSmithKline selling 7.9 pct stake in Genmab)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN Feb 4 Positive results from a trial
by biotech company Genmab of its bone marrow cancer
treatment could lead to the launch of a blockbuster drug earning
$3.5 billion a year, analysts said on Wednesday, sending its
shares up by over 10 percent.
But British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline later said
after the market closed that it would sell its 7.9 percent stake
in the Danish company, which had a market value of some 26.833
billion Danish crowns at the end of the day.
Genmab said the study of daratumumab, which evaluated
multiple myeloma patients who had already had at least three
different lines of therapy without success, showed an overall
response rate of 29.2 percent.
The response rate indicated Genmab's drug worked better than
two recently approved drugs, Onyx Pharmaceuticals' Kyprolis and
Celgene's Pomalyst, although these have been tested in
different ways, Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said.
He said Genmab was now more likely to get U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approval for the drug and could launch it
by the end of the year.
"We believe the data is very positive and well above the FDA
threshold for approval," Danske Bank analysts said in a note.
"We therefore expect the study results to lead to U.S. approval
of daratumumab in the second half of 2015."
Jefferies meanwhile saw an 80 percent chance of commercial
success for daratumumab and annual peak revenues of $3.5 billion
although it expected a launch in the first half of next year.
Genmab declined to comment beyond its Tuesday evening press
statement.
Danske Bank raised its price target to 530 crowns, while
Nordea raised it to 670 crowns from 450 crowns. Genmab's shares
closed almost 11 percent up, the largest rise since August 2013,
at 471 crowns.
But shortly after the Copenhagen bourse closed, GSK said it
would offer its stake to institutional investors because Genmab
stopped being a core asset since the British company sold off
its cancer drug portfolio.
The results of the placing are due on Thursday.
Genmab's stock has more than doubled in the last six months
- including Wednesday's gains, outperforming a 10 percent rise
in the Danish benchmark index, and now has a market
capitalisation of almost 24 billion crowns.
"It is because it has become more evident to the market that
daratumumab is a very potent drug and that it is getting closer
to an approval," Hansen said.
($1 = 6.5015 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Susan Thomas and Greg Mahlich)