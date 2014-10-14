BRIEF-Lupin Ltd launches generic Minastrin 24 Fe chewable tablets in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Minastrin 24 Fe chewable tablets in the US
Oct 14 Genomic Vision SA :
* Says to granted three new patents protecting its technology in United States, Japan and Israel
* Says three new patents cover genome structural analysis method called "genomic morse code", as well as their associated kits
* Says three new patents integrate first of 10 patent families that currently make up genomic vision proprietary portfolio
* On March 10, 2017, board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer of company
* Offering 5.1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.92 per share