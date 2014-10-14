Oct 14 Genomic Vision SA :

* Says to granted three new patents protecting its technology in United States, Japan and Israel

* Says three new patents cover genome structural analysis method called "genomic morse code", as well as their associated kits

* Says three new patents integrate first of 10 patent families that currently make up genomic vision proprietary portfolio