By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, Sept 30
CHICAGO, Sept 30 Berg, a private company that
uses artificial intelligence to discover new drugs and
diagnostics, will help England's national genomics project mine
DNA and health data from thousands of British citizens for
potential drug targets.
Berg, based in Boston, was co-founded in 2006 by Silicon
Valley real estate billionaire Carl Berg. Since then, it has
been working to change the way drugs are discovered, working in
partnership with key players such as the U.S. Department of
Defense and the Parkinson's Institute Clinical Center.
Its newest agreement is with the Genomics England 100,000
Genomes Project, which aims to accelerate development of new
diagnostics and treatments through a year-long industry trial,
company executives told Reuters.
The project focuses on patients with rare diseases and six
common cancers. Industry partners include drugmakers such as
Roche, Biogen, AstraZeneca and
GlaxoSmithKline.
Berg uses artificial intelligence "to look at patterns in
the data to find areas in the biology that are fingerprints of
that disease," Niven Narain, Berg's co-founder and president,
said in an interview. It plans to open a UK office in the next
year to shepherd the project and seek new collaborations with
drug company and academic partners in Europe.
Leading biotech companies are collecting genomic information
on hundreds of thousands of patients to search for new drug
leads.
Berg says its approach allows it to add far more data points
in addition to DNA. The company uses its artificial intelligence
supercomputer platform - known to insiders as 'Betsy' - to look
at what is going on inside cells, studying all the proteins, the
lipids that form cell membranes and govern cell communication
and the way cells metabolize energy.
Since last April, it has worked with Beth Israel Deaconess
Medical Center and the Pancreatic Cancer Research Team to hunt
for leads on pancreatic cancer by analyzing blood samples from
nearly 1,900 patients.
"The Berg approach essentially does away with the assumption
that genes, by themselves, are responsible for disease or the
absence of it," said Dr. James Moser of Beth Israel Deaconess.
Berg is also planning Phase 2 trials in early 2016 for its
experimental cancer drug called BPM 31510 aimed at treating
solid tumors, Narain said. The treatment works by reversing
changes in the metabolism of cancer cells that allow them to
thrive.
The drug was based on predictions from the computer model,
which helped the company choose how to develop the drug.
Early-stage data suggests the drug helps shrink tumors when used
alone, and increases the potency of chemotherapy when used in
combination.
"We're seeing responses in gastric cancer, esophageal
cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, renal cell sarcomas" -
all highly metabolic tumors, Narain said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Alan Crosby)