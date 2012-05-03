BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners announces pricing of primary offering of common units
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces pricing of primary offering of common units
MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige Brands Holdings, after that company rejected the offer.
Genomma stock was up more 8.3 percent in early trading.
Prestige Brands said in March Genomma's proposal was "inadequate". (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces pricing of primary offering of common units
* Watsco announces pricing of secondary offering of its common stock
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business