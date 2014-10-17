Oct 17 Genoway SA :

* Says H1 net income is 51,000 euros versus 106,000 euros last year

* Says H1 revenue is 4.04 million euros versus 3.69 million euros last year

* Confirms to expect for FY 2014 growth in activity and results improvement