(Follows alerts)

* Sees 2012 rev $1.84-$1.88 bln vs est $1.88 bln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.24

* Q4 rev up 30 pct

Feb 7 Business process and technology services provider Genpact Ltd posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations, helped by an increase in revenue from global clients, but forecast full-year revenue largely below Wall Street estimates.

Genpact forecast 2012 revenue of $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion, while analysts were expecting $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to $61.1 million, or 27 cents a share, from $46 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Genpact earned 32 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, which competes with smaller rivals WNS Holdings Ltd and ExlService Holdings Inc, rose 30 percent to $442.7 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 24 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $436.7 million.

Shares of Bermuda-based Genpact closed at $15.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)