Aug 1 Business process and technology services
provider Genpact Ltd said U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital Partners will buy a 30 percent stake in the company from
General Atlantic and Oak Hill Capital Partners.
Bain Capital will pay about $1 billion, or $14.76 per share,
to buy 68 million Genpact shares, the company said in a
statement.
Genpact will also pay a special dividend of $2.24 per share
to its stockholders before the stake sale.
Bain Capital, co-founded by U.S. presidential candidate Mitt
Romney, was in advanced talks with the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp to make a joint bid for a 40 percent
stake in Genpact for $1.5 billion to $2 billion, Reuters had
reported earlier this month.
Genpact shares closed at $17.15 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; editing by
Anil D'Silva)