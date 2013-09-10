By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
approved a $72 million settlement to resolve shareholder claims
that Berkshire Hathaway Inc's General Re Corp engaged
in a sham deal that helped inflate American International Group
Inc's reserves.
Approval of the settlement brings to an end nine years of
shareholder litigation surrounding AIG's accounting practices
and brings the total of approved settlements to more than $1
billion.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts, who approved the
settlement at a hearing in Manhattan, said the accord was a
"long time coming" and would close out the AIG litigation before
her.
"I'm sorry to see it end, but not that sorry," she said.
In April, Batts approved a related $115 million settlement
with former AIG CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, three other
executives and two of Greenberg's companies.
Before that she signed off on a $725 million settlement with
AIG and a $97.5 million accord with accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Batts initially in 2010 declined to preliminarily approve
the Gen Re settlement, instead dismissing claims against the
company, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
reversed her in August 2012.
The lawsuit, led by two Ohio state pension funds, alleged
that AIG and Gen Re violated federal securities laws through a
$500 million reinsurance transaction in 2000 that boosted AIG's
loss reserves and artificially increased its share price.
The events took place years before AIG received $182 billion
in taxpayer bailouts during the financial crisis in 2008 and
2009.
In making the settlement, Gen Re did not admit liability or
wrongdoing. Representatives for the company did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
The alleged sham transaction was at the center of a criminal
case against four former Gen Re executives and one AIG executive
who were convicted in 2008 on fraud charges.
A federal appeals court reversed their convictions in 2011.
The five subsequently admitted to conducting the fraudulent
reinsurance transaction as part of a deferred prosecution
agreement in June 2012.
The executives were former Gen Re Chief Executive Ronald
Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Monrad, Senior Vice
President Christopher Garand and Assistant General Counsel
Robert Graham, as well as former AIG Vice President Christian
Milton.
In 2010, Gen Re agreed to pay $92.2 million to settle U.S.
government claims that it helped AIG manipulate its financial
statements.
AIG itself meanwhile paid $1.6 billion to resolve various
regulatory investigations of accounting fraud.
Greenberg and former AIG Chief Financial Officer Howard
Smith paid $16.5 million to resolve related claims by the SEC. A
related civil fraud lawsuit against the two men being pursued by
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman remains
pending.
The Gen Re settlement approved Tuesday covers claims by AIG
shareholders who bought stock from October 1999 to April 2005,
as well as people who held stock of HSB Group Inc at the time
AIG bought it in 2000. (AIG sold HSB in 2009 to Munich
Reinsurance Co.)
Batts also approved $6.5 million in fees for plaintiffs'
lawyers led by the law firms Labaton Sucharow and Hahn Loeser &
Parks, below their initial request for $9.47 million, as well as
$525,000 in expenses.
The case is In re American International Group Inc
Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 04-08141.