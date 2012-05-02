CHICAGO May 2 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission is committed to enforcing rules that ensure public
price transparency in the $700 trillion privately traded
derivatives markets, as the disclosures are key to reducing the
risks the market poses to the economy, CFTC Chairman Gary
Gensler said on Wednesday.
The requirement that derivatives prices be reported publicly
before and after trades are made has been one of the most hotly
contested derivatives rules, with many large banks, some fund
managers and the trade group International Swaps and Derivatives
Association opposing the rule.
Banks argue that disclosing prices before trades are made
would allow others to trade ahead of an investor seeking to
enter into a position, which would make it more difficult to
execute a trade, and harm market liquidity.
Bank critics counter that banks oppose the rule as the lack
of transparency allows them to benefit from higher margins
charged on trades.
Public disclosure of trade pricing is key to reducing trade
costs, increasing market liquidity and bringing additional
investors to the market, Gensler said, calling derivatives "the
largest dark pool in our financial markets." He was speaking
ISDA's annual meeting in Chicago.
The price transparency is also key to reducing the risk of
failure of a central clearinghouse, which would cause large
losses across the economy. The clearing houses need transparent
prices and liquid markets to properly manage the risks of the
contracts they clear and guarantee, Gensler said.
Gensler added that the CFTC is committed to defending rules
including position limits in oil markets that are designed to
reduce excessive speculation in a specific market.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
and ISDA filed a legal challenge to the rule in December.
"The CFTC is vigorously defending this rule because it's the
law and because it promotes market integrity," Gensler said.
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; editing by Gunna Dickson)