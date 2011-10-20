Oct 20 Gentex Corp , which makes
automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and smoke alarms, posted a
higher quarterly profit but warned on supply chain issues
denting its margins for the rest of the year.
The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said flooding in
Thailand could result in supply chain disruptions and hurt
margins by 25-50 basis points in the fourth quarter.
It forecast fourth-quarter sales growth of 20-25 percent.
Gentex's third-quarter net income was $43.4 million, or 30
cents a share, up from $34.3 million, or 24 cents a share, a
year ago.
Sales jumped 30 percent to $269.5 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 29 cents a share on sales
of $260.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)