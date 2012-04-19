* Q1 EPS $0.32 vs est $0.32
April 19 Gentex Corp, a maker of
automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, said it expects sales of its
rear camera display (RCD) mirrors to be flat in 2012, sending
its shares down as much as 16 percent in afternoon trade.
Sales of the product are being hit by delays in implementing
the U.S. Kids Transportation Safety Act, which requires all new
vehicles in the United States to be fitted with cameras and RCDs
by September 2014.
The implementation of the Act has been delayed by a year,
and is now slated to come into effect by Dec. 31, 2012.
Gentex is one of the few companies that makes rear camera
displays, and the business has the potential to grow into a big
revenue driver for the company, Jeffries analyst Peter Nesvold
told Reuters.
"Because of the continuous delays in implementing the Act,
automakers are holding back on placing orders for this
particular product," Nesvold said.
The analyst said he had expected the RCD mirrors to add a
dollar per share in earnings by 2014, but the number has come
down now.
"I think what the stock is showing you is that expectations
for the timing and magnitude of the benefit are getting
smaller," he said.
Gentex said sales of RCD mirrors were "in the low end of the
range" for the first quarter.
OUTLOOK DISAPPOINTS
The company, which is valued at $3.66 billion, forecast
second-quarter revenue below estimates.
Gentex also sees its selling general and administrative
costs rising between 10 to 15 percent in the second quarter.
For the first quarter, gross margins fell to 34.7 percent
from 36 percent because of customer price reductions, Gentex
said.
"The gross profit margin will continue to be impacted by
annual customer price reductions, uncertain global automotive
production levels and supply chain constraints ... ," chief
financial officer Steve Dykman said on a conference call with
analysts.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company earned 32 cents
per share on revenue of $290.7 million.
Gentex shares fell 15 percent to $21.59 in on Thursday
afternoon on the Nasdaq. The stock was one of the highest
percentage losers on the exchange.
