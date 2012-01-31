* Q4 EPS $0.28 vs est $0.30

* Sees Q1 sales rising 15-20 pct

* Shares fall 8 pct (Adds CEO and analyst's quote, updates share movement)

Jan 31 GentexCorp, a maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and smoke alarms, posted quarterly profit below analysts' estimates due to price cuts by its customers, and said shipment growth was slowing down, sending its shares down 8 percent.

"(The unit shipment growth) began narrowing in the fourth quarter of 2011, reflecting the slowdown in the growth rate of light vehicle production in China and at the major German automakers," Chief Executive Fred Bauer said in a statement.

The company expects a 15 percent to 20 percent growth in sales in the first quarter. At the midpoint of the range, the revenue forecast is of $294.9, which is above analysts' average estimate of $292.6 million.

Gentex expects first-quarter gross profit margin to be about the same range as the fourth quarter, which was 34.7 percent.

Jefferies & Co analyst Peter Nesvold expects Gentex's operating expenses to grow modestly faster than revenue as the company builds infrastructure ahead of already-awarded customer wins.

Recently, supply chain issues due to the Thailand floods and Japan tsunami have also hurt Gentex's margins.

"We're no longer being impacted by the events in Japan, and are gradually working our way out of the aftermath of the Thailand flooding," Bauer said.

For the fourth quarter, Gentex's engineering, research and development costs rose 21 percent, while selling, general and administrative costs rose 18 percent.

For the October-December quarter, the company's net profit rose to $40.5 million, or 28 cents a share, from $36.9 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Gentex shares rose 17 percent to $260.3 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $273.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Zeeland, Michigan-based company were down 8 percent at $27.57 in morning trade on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Gopakumar Warrier)