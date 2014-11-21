BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics says Albert Marchio II became CFO on an interim basis
* Albert N. Marchio II, chief accounting and administrative officer, became Edge's CFO on an interim basis, effective March 10, 2017
Nov 21 Genticel SA :
Nov 21 Genticel SA :

* Say to have joined EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index
* Repatha (evolocumab) demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol in phase 3 study
* Biopharmx Corp - will share scientific data, which will suggest BPX-01 delivers acne-fighting medication to target area safely without systemic side effects