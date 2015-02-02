Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Genticel SA :
* Signs licensing agreement with Serum Institute of India for use of its Vaxiclase platform
* License agreement allows Genticel to receive up to $57 million upfront and milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties on net sales
* Agreement is in context of vaccine development against whooping cough
Source text: bit.ly/1DxrvTJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: